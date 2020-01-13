|
Michael W. " Mike" Seibert, Sr., 58, of Allentown, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Nikki Ann (Pavlovich) Seibert. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Ethel (Schoenberger) Aungst and the late William Seibert. He was an active member of St. Paul's U.C.C. in Allentown where he served as Treasurer, Council Member and Confirmation Instructor. Mike was the owner and operator of Seibert's Towing and Recovery in Allentown for the last 30 years.
Survivors: Wife; Mother; Son, Michael W. Seibert, Jr.; Step-Son, Zachary Pavlovich; Brother Scott and his wife Sandra; Sister, Diane; and Nieces and Nephews.
Services: Noon Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. to Noon Wednesday in the funeral home.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Humane Society of Lehigh County, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 13, 2020