Michele A. (Schleppy) Coelho, 53, of Slatington passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born January 21, 1966, in Allentown, she was the daughter of Marianne (Mills) and her husband Marlyn Snyder of Palmerton and the late James W. Schleppy.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by daughters: Crystal Wernett, Jennifer Coelho; son: Joel Coelho; Grandchildren: Julian, Iris, Adam, Jasmine, Kiyana, Lucas, Maddox, Julius and Analise; Sisters: Marlo L. Wargo, Rhonda J. Longyhore; nieces & nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Calling hour will be from 10 to 11 A.M.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 21, 2019