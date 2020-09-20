Michele A. Pierzga, 59, passed away on August 24, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was the daughter of Michael Pierzga, Sr. and the late Arlene (Sotak) Pierzga. Michele was born on July 29, 1961 in Philadelphia, PA. She graduated from Nazareth Area High School, Class of 1979. Michele was project manager for PPL Electric Utilities for 30 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, of Bethlehem. In addition to her father, she is survived by brother, Michael Pierzga, Jr. and sister, Maribeth Corbel, both of Bethlehem. Family and friends may gather on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at OLPH, 3219 Santee Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18020. A Memorial Mass will follow at 10:00 AM in church. Burial will be held at Holy Family Cemetery, of Nazareth. Due to current health guidelines, face masks must be worn along with the practice of social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michele's memory to "OLPH" and mailed to: 3219 Santee Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18020 or to "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
" and mailed to: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com
.