Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Hock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Leanne Hock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele Leanne Hock Obituary
Michele L. Hock, 37, of Allentown, died August 13, 2019 in her residence. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Diane (Kelchner) Hock and the late Brian Hock. She was a 2000 graduate of Northwestern Lehigh High School. She was a member of Christ's Church at Lowhill U.C.C. Michele is survived by her mother, Diane; daughter, Brianna Epser; brothers, Brian, Richard, and Kenny Hock; sister, Christina Hengeveld; maternal grandfather, Robert Kelchner; aunt, Debra Kelchner; uncle, Glenn Kelchner; aunts and uncle on her father's side. A viewing will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Download Now