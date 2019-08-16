|
Michele L. Hock, 37, of Allentown, died August 13, 2019 in her residence. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Diane (Kelchner) Hock and the late Brian Hock. She was a 2000 graduate of Northwestern Lehigh High School. She was a member of Christ's Church at Lowhill U.C.C. Michele is survived by her mother, Diane; daughter, Brianna Epser; brothers, Brian, Richard, and Kenny Hock; sister, Christina Hengeveld; maternal grandfather, Robert Kelchner; aunt, Debra Kelchner; uncle, Glenn Kelchner; aunts and uncle on her father's side. A viewing will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2019