Michele Lee Aadsen (née Nattress), 70, passed away on Sunday, 6th September, 2020, by her husband's side after a long battle with Alzheimer's.



Born to Donald F. and Doris Nattress (née Ward), in Upper Darby, PA, Micki graduated from Upper Darby High School. She married Duane in 1978, was a devoted wife and mother, and active in the community. She had a big heart and was always generous with her time – serving as a Girl Scout leader and long-time volunteer with the Philadelphia Zoo's hospitality department. She particularly enjoyed working with both children and animals – working at a nearby childcare and volunteering with the local animal shelter. A very loyal friend, she was known to provide a safe haven to those who needed it.



She had the ability to view the world with the enthusiasm and awe of a child. Full of energy, she had both an artistic flair evidenced in the decorated cakes provided for every celebration and milestone and a dramatic style that never shied away from any occasion to don a costume. Micki would always be first in line to joyously support the passions projects of family and friends, no matter how outlandish.



She leaves behind her husband, Duane, of 42 years; three children – Danielle Aadsen Pham of London, UK, Steven Aadsen of Nazareth, and Kevin Aadsen of Easton; four grandchildren – Bladen (13), Jaxsyn (11), Parker (4) and Chloe (2); two sisters – Patricia Pancoast and Georganne Nattress Taylor; many nieces and nephews; and close friends she always viewed as extended family.



Due to current circumstances, the family will arrange a memorial service for family and friends when we can all meet together again - arrangements will be made by Schmidt Funeral Home in Nazareth, PA.



