Michele Lee Aadsen (née Nattress), 70, passed away on Sunday, 6th September, 2020, by her husband's side after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Born to Donald F. and Doris Nattress (née Ward), in Upper Darby, PA, Micki graduated from Upper Darby High School. She married Duane in 1978, was a devoted wife and mother, and active in the community. She had a big heart and was always generous with her time – serving as a Girl Scout leader and long-time volunteer with the Philadelphia Zoo's hospitality department. She particularly enjoyed working with both children and animals – working at a nearby childcare and volunteering with the local animal shelter. A very loyal friend, she was known to provide a safe haven to those who needed it.

She had the ability to view the world with the enthusiasm and awe of a child. Full of energy, she had both an artistic flair evidenced in the decorated cakes provided for every celebration and milestone and a dramatic style that never shied away from any occasion to don a costume. Micki would always be first in line to joyously support the passions projects of family and friends, no matter how outlandish.

She leaves behind her husband, Duane, of 42 years; three children – Danielle Aadsen Pham of London, UK, Steven Aadsen of Nazareth, and Kevin Aadsen of Easton; four grandchildren – Bladen (13), Jaxsyn (11), Parker (4) and Chloe (2); two sisters – Patricia Pancoast and Georganne Nattress Taylor; many nieces and nephews; and close friends she always viewed as extended family.

Due to current circumstances, the family will arrange a memorial service for family and friends when we can all meet together again - arrangements will be made by Schmidt Funeral Home in Nazareth, PA.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
407 Belvidere Street
Nazareth, PA 18064-2323
610-759-2650
