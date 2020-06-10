On June 7, 2020 heaven gained one more angel. Michele Leigh Ferris, 48, left us unexpectedly and far too soon. Her beautiful life of joy and love touched everyone she met; she was never without a smile and kind word.
Michele was an amazing wife, mother, and friend. She loved bike rides, golfing, and kayaking – but mostly she loved to be her son's number one fan in all he did. Without a doubt, Michele will be remembered as a champion swim mom. Her love of family and friends was immeasurable. She would not want us to shed tears, but celebrate her life.
Born in Somerville, New Jersey, Michele graduated from Easton High School and Franklin and Marshall College. After receiving a master's degree from Hahnemann Hospital in Physical Therapy, Michele worked for U.S. Healthcare Services. She was loved by the families and children she served for her work in early intervention physical therapy.
To carry on her beautiful legacy, Michele leaves the love of her life – wife Laura, son Ethan, and mother Sandra. In addition are Michele's brother Jeff and his wife Robynn, sister Aimee Lamaute and her husband Albert, nieces and nephews Zachary, Alec, Noah, Brendan, Kaylin, and Liam, and many more loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Missing her hugs are pets Molly, Sophie, Zeeko, Sadie, Fluffy, and Batty. Michele was preceded in death by her father, Fred Ferris.
Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information may be found at: www.jsburkholder.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to The Sanctuary at Haafsville Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 921 Fogelsville, PA 18051.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 10, 2020.