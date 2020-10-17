Michele M. "Shelly" Mason-Paul, 53 of Northampton, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born May 8, 1967 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Daniel E. Mason and Charmaine M. (Hoppes) wife of Joseph Magnuszewski of Northampton. She was the wife and high school sweetheart of Timothy E. Paul with whom she shared 31 years of marriage this August 19, 2020.
Michele was a proud and loving mother to her twin daughters, and to all her family members including her 3 grand kitties among many other animals. In the past she loved to bowl and volunteer at her daughters' school, the former Our Lady of Hungary Catholic School, Northampton. Michele dedicated her life to helping others. She was genuinely thoughtful and incredibly loving. Anyone who met Shelly knew what a big and caring heart she had.
Surviving along with her husband, mother, and step-father are, twin daughters, Autumn M. and Brooke T. Paul of Northampton, PA, sister, Susan Mason and companion Jack Marsh of Northampton, PA, Nephew Steve Mason and companion Samantha, and daughters, Zay, Zoey, and Lily. Paternal Grandmother, Margaret Mason and Maternal Grandmother Dolores Hoppes both of Northampton, and step-brothers, Daniel and Curtis Magnuszewski, and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
A Mass of Christian burial for the family will be held on Monday October 19, 2020 at Assumption B.V.M. Roman Catholic Church, 22nd and Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067. The family will receive friends from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. The public is asked to continue to follow social distancing guidelines including the wearing of facial coverings.
Contributions: May be made to Assump. B.V.M. Church memorial fund, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or Peaceable Kingdom all c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com