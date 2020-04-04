|
|
Michele M. O'Hara, 74 , of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 at Pocopson Home in West Chester. She was the loving wife of James O'Hara with whom she spent 20 years of marriage. Born in 1945 she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Skrobak) Lipsky. In addition to her husband, Michele is survived by her grandchildren: Peyton, Jackson and Jamie Shiver, and her nieces Kim and Meghan. Michele was preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis Ortwein and her daughter, Krystyn Ortwein. Services are private.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2020