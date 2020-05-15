Michele Sywensky
1966 - 2020
Michele Sywensky, 54, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg surrounded by her sisters and brothers and program manager, Kesha. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late William and Anna (Steier) Sywensky. Survivors: sisters, Anna (Wayne) Eichelberger, Joan Sywensky, and Catherine Holderman; brothers, John (Carol) Sywensky, Joseph Sywensky, and Michael (Theresa) Sywensky. Michele was predeceased by her sister, Rita Green, and brothers, William, Richard, and Girard. The family would like to thank Community Services Group for the excellent care they provided Michele for the past 40 years. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-Memorials Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Michele.

Published in Morning Call on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
SYWENSKY FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HER LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
N.H.S. '67
May 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with John and Carol and the entire Sywensky family
Jonathan Wolfel
Friend
