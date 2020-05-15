Michele Sywensky, 54, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg surrounded by her sisters and brothers and program manager, Kesha. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late William and Anna (Steier) Sywensky. Survivors: sisters, Anna (Wayne) Eichelberger, Joan Sywensky, and Catherine Holderman; brothers, John (Carol) Sywensky, Joseph Sywensky, and Michael (Theresa) Sywensky. Michele was predeceased by her sister, Rita Green, and brothers, William, Richard, and Girard. The family would like to thank Community Services Group for the excellent care they provided Michele for the past 40 years. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-Memorials Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Michele.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 15, 2020.