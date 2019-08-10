|
Michele "Michael" Zullo, 80, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Diamante (Martino) Zullo with whom he shared over 58 years of loving marriage. Born in Orsara di Puglia, Italy, he was the son of the late Paolo and Michelina (Nicolo) Zullo. He immigrated to America as a teenager and met the love his life, Diamond, at Liberty High School learning English. His career began in 1959 at Bethlehem Steel and he retired in 2001 from AT&T Technologies after 38 years of service. He was a member of the former Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church in Bethlehem and is a current member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. It was obvious to all that knew Michael that he was deeply devoted to his family. Through his hobbies which included telling stories, making wine, and tomato sauce, he passed on treasured family traditions and created lasting memories that will never be forgotten. Michael also had a passion for gardening in addition to being an avid fan of boxing, soccer, and playing cards with his close friends and family.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his devoted wife Diamond, he will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Michelina "Maggi" Fink and her husband Michael of Salisbury Township; son Anthony Zullo and his wife Jennifer of Bethlehem; his four grandchildren; Michael, Alexandra, Robert and Maggie. Brother Rocco and his family of Bethlehem. Sister in Laws: Dominica Michetti, Ida Calabro, Theresa Italiano, Antonnette Cavuoto and husband Ernesto and Candida DeMaio and husband John. Brother in-laws, Angelo Martino, Carmine Martino and wife Conechetta. As well as 15 loving nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18020. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. and also on Wednesday morning from 9:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will follow at the family's private mausoleum at Holy Saviour Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 10, 2019