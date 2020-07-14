Michelle A. Kluemper (Dempsey), 63, of Palmerton, passed away on July 11, 2020, Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born July 31, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Richard Dempsey and Pauline (Kauffman) and Edward of Allentown. She was happily retired from Agere Systems, formerly Lucent/AT&T- Breinigsville, where she worked as a Maintenance Engineer for many years. She was a graduate of Dieruff High School, Class of '74. Michelle will forever be remembered as a hardworking warrior, with a light-heart and joyful soul. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, and time on the beach. "Life is good". Survivors: father, Edward; Sisters: Kimberly, Sally, Judy and Jill, her companion, Ralph, and twelve nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.She is predeceased by her mother, Pauline Leiser, father, Richard Dempsey and brother, Michael Dempsey Sr. of Allentown.Services will be private funeral arrangements are by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown.