Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Temple Beth El
1305 Springhouse Rd
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Hindin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle E. Hindin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle E. Hindin, 59, of Upper Macungie Twp., passed away December 15, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Robert F. Cohen, for the past 27 years. Born in Milwaukee, WI, she was a daughter of the late Philip and Belle (Roffa) Hindin. Michelle was a first grade teacher at Milwaukee Jewish Day School. She received her Bachelors Degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She was a member of both Temple Beth El and Congregation Sons of Israel, both of Allentown.

Survivors: Husband; Daughter, Mara Cohen; Sister, Susan Ellenby wife of Al and their children, Marissa and Jennifer.

Services: Noon Wed., Dec. 18th at Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Rd., Allentown. Burial will follow at Beth El Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Jewish Day School of the Lehigh Valley, 2313 W. Pennsylvania St., Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -