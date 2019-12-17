|
|
Michelle E. Hindin, 59, of Upper Macungie Twp., passed away December 15, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Robert F. Cohen, for the past 27 years. Born in Milwaukee, WI, she was a daughter of the late Philip and Belle (Roffa) Hindin. Michelle was a first grade teacher at Milwaukee Jewish Day School. She received her Bachelors Degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She was a member of both Temple Beth El and Congregation Sons of Israel, both of Allentown.
Survivors: Husband; Daughter, Mara Cohen; Sister, Susan Ellenby wife of Al and their children, Marissa and Jennifer.
Services: Noon Wed., Dec. 18th at Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Rd., Allentown. Burial will follow at Beth El Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Jewish Day School of the Lehigh Valley, 2313 W. Pennsylvania St., Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019