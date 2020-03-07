|
A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Michelle Hooe will be held Monday at 11am at Greater Morris AME Church in Farrell, PA. Ms. Hooe of Allentown, Pa, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020.
She will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Aisha Hooe of Norristown, Pa, Carla Hooe of Bethlehem, Pa; two grandsons, Marquis Hooe-Nuno, Kwalee Livers; her siblings, Dana Smith, Charles Smith, Andre Smith, Nekela Lucas; and a host of other relatives.
The family will receive friends Monday from 10am-11am at the church. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery
Published in Morning Call from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2020