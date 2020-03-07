Home

Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Morris AME Church
Farrell, PA
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Morris AME Church
Farrell, PA
Michelle Hooe

Michelle Hooe Obituary
A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Michelle Hooe will be held Monday at 11am at Greater Morris AME Church in Farrell, PA. Ms. Hooe of Allentown, Pa, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020.

She will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Aisha Hooe of Norristown, Pa, Carla Hooe of Bethlehem, Pa; two grandsons, Marquis Hooe-Nuno, Kwalee Livers; her siblings, Dana Smith, Charles Smith, Andre Smith, Nekela Lucas; and a host of other relatives.

The family will receive friends Monday from 10am-11am at the church. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery istry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services Inc. Farrell, PA
Published in Morning Call from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2020
