TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Michelle M. Heydt Obituary
Michelle M. Heydt, 80, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Carroll S. "Sunny" Heydt. Born in Suresnes, France, she was the daughter of the late Lucien and Marguerite (Duri) Juillet. For over 40 years, she worked as a travel agent. She volunteered for many years for the breast cancer support group at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Survivors: son Anthony P.; daughters Veronique M., wife of Richard Rauschmayer, Catherine C., wife of Barry Britton; granddaughters Andrea, Rebecca, Natalie. She was predeceased by her brother Philippe.

Memorial services: 11:00 Wednesday, July 17 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Calling will begin at 10:00 AM. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to Animals In Distress, P.O. Box 609, Coopersburg, 18036.
Published in Morning Call on July 13, 2019
