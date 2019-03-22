Michelle Angela Solomon Szetela of West Jordan died on Sunday, March 17 in Huntsman Cancer Hospital after a short illness. Born in Bethlehem, PA, she was the wife of Edward Szetela, and taught English and Writing at Copper Hills High School and at the Salt Lake Community College. She was a graduate of Stony Brook University, and held Master's Degrees from Long Island University and Northern Arizona University. She helped found and was the Director of the newly formed Copper Hills Writing Center. She was a published scholar in the field of teaching Writing and Writing Research. Michelle was an enthusiastic writer, voracious reader, and blogged about travel and cooking. She loved music, archaeology, and traveling with her husband. She loved words and humor, and always enjoyed discovering strange and interesting facts about the world and history. She was fascinated by the skill and complexity of the art of writing. She had a strong spiritual bent, and a critical and enquiring mind that made discussions with her invigorating and enjoyable. Her independent spirit led her to search continuously for the answers behind the most difficult questions and she was continuously seeking out the many ways other people see the world. She loved to laugh. She is sadly missed by her beloved husband, Edward Szetela; her parents, Thomas and Angela Solomon of Santa Rosa, CA; her brother Justin and sister-in-law Phatcharee Solomon, and nephew, Niall of Petaluma, CA; her aunts and uncles, Anne and William Maginn of Clifton Park, NY, and cousin Ciara; Patrick and Meghan Keith-Hynes of San Diego, CA, and cousins Bronwyn and Aidan. Her kindness, compassion, generosity and great goodness are missed by all who knew her. She gave gifts freely to everyone in her life, but her greatest gift was her kindness. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 7405 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah on Thursday, March 21, at 4:00 p.m. There will be a viewing beginning at 3:00 p.m. in the Church meeting room. Refreshments will be served following the Mass in the parish hall. Please join the family. For those unable to attend, visit www.starksfuneral.com to watch the Funeral Mass live. Services will remain viewable on Starks Funeral Parlor website thereafter.Online condolences, photos and memories can be shared with the family at www.starksfuneral.comSpecial thanks to the Huntsman Cancer Hospital for their superb care to Michelle during her illness. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Michelle's name to Cross Catholic Outreach, crosscatholic.org. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary