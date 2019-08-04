Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Avenue
Allentown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Avenue
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Zerpa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle T. Zerpa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle T. Zerpa Obituary
Michelle T. Zerpa, 59, of Allentown, passed away August 1, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Jorge L. Zerpa and they celebrated over 30 years of marriage. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA, she was the daughter of Mary Jo (McCully) and the late Joseph R. Groves. Michelle was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, Class of '78. She earned her bachelors degree from St. Joseph's University and her masters degree from Misericordia University. Michelle was an occupational therapist, most recently employed at Lehigh Carbon Intermediate Unit and previously with Lehigh Valley Hospital and Good Shepherd. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

Survivors: Husband; Mother; Sons, Alexander J. and Patrick M. Zerpa; Siblings, Christopher P. Groves and his wife Karen, Thomas N. Groves and his wife, Haydemar, and Eugene J. Groves and his wife, Toni; Nieces and Nephews, Meghan, Kelsey, Devon, Sofia, Joseph, Franchetta, and Isabella.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown. Viewings will be held 6-9 PM Thursday at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown, and 9:30-10:45 AM Friday in the church. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ALS Association at www.alsa.org
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now