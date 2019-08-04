|
Michelle T. Zerpa, 59, of Allentown, passed away August 1, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Jorge L. Zerpa and they celebrated over 30 years of marriage. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA, she was the daughter of Mary Jo (McCully) and the late Joseph R. Groves. Michelle was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, Class of '78. She earned her bachelors degree from St. Joseph's University and her masters degree from Misericordia University. Michelle was an occupational therapist, most recently employed at Lehigh Carbon Intermediate Unit and previously with Lehigh Valley Hospital and Good Shepherd. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Survivors: Husband; Mother; Sons, Alexander J. and Patrick M. Zerpa; Siblings, Christopher P. Groves and his wife Karen, Thomas N. Groves and his wife, Haydemar, and Eugene J. Groves and his wife, Toni; Nieces and Nephews, Meghan, Kelsey, Devon, Sofia, Joseph, Franchetta, and Isabella.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown. Viewings will be held 6-9 PM Thursday at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown, and 9:30-10:45 AM Friday in the church. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ALS Association at www.alsa.org
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019