Michelle E. Weitzman (nee Cohen) widow of Martin S. Weitzman (deceased) died peacefully at Phoebe Nursing home Friday, March 29th surrounded by her family. She was a local business owner of the Gentle Groomer for 35 years. Prior to opening the Gentle Groomer, she taught preschool at the Allentown Jewish Community Center where she started a kids & pets program. She also taught religious school at Temple Keneseth Israel, was a past Vice President of the K.I.Sisterhood, past President of B'nai Brith Women, and taught preschool at Head Start in Easton, Pa.She was a lifetime member of the Lehigh Valley Kennel Club where she chaired the programming of Canine Learning Experience for 15 years prior to her retirement.She is survived by her children Lisa Weitzman Alford and David Weitzman, her sister Harriet and brother in-law Harry Ulrich, and her grandchildren, Joshua, Noah and Madison Sara Filzer and Kai Weitzman.Services will be held graveside on Monday, April 1st at B'nai Abraham Cemetery on Arndt's Road, (Forks Twshp) Easton, Pa at 1pm.The family will have a Memorial Service at the Phoebe home at 1925 Turner St. Allentown, Tuesday, April 2nd from 1-3:30pm for those who wish to pay their respects. Donations may be made to the American Kennel Club Charter Health Fund or .Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 Hamilton St. Allentown. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary