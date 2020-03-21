|
Michelle Y. Foldes-Slack, 62, of Bethlehem passed away on Thursday March 19, 2020 at her home. She was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late Glenn and D. Yvonne (Deiter) Earich. She was the wife of Michael Slack. They celebrated 31 years of marriage on April 23rd of last year. Michelle was a clerk at Giant Food Stores in Bethlehem for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo at the club, celebrating with fireworks, and baking Christmas cookies.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Michael, son, Justin Slack, daughter Stacey Foldes, brothers, Pete Earich, and Todd Earich, sister, Lisa Sigley, grandson, Kodey Gosling , and beloved Jack Russell, Jack.
Services will be private held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the 3893 Adler Place Bethlehem, PA 18017. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 21, 2020