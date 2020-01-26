Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Saviour Cem
Resources
More Obituaries for Miguel Calixto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miguel A. Calixto Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miguel A. Calixto Sr. Obituary
Miguel A. Calixto, Sr., 60, of Easton, formerly of Bethlehem, died on Jan. 24, 2020. He was husband of Judy (Sanabria) Calixto. He is also survived by his children,Miguel A. Calixto, Jr. of Bethlehem; Jahaira M. Calixto of Easton; Brandon L. Calixto (Tara) of Bath; 11 brothers and sisters, and 8 grandchildren.

Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 from 5-7:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 7:00 PM, all in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem. Burial -Thursday at 11:00 AM Holy Saviour Cem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miguel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -