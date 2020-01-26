|
|
Miguel A. Calixto, Sr., 60, of Easton, formerly of Bethlehem, died on Jan. 24, 2020. He was husband of Judy (Sanabria) Calixto. He is also survived by his children,Miguel A. Calixto, Jr. of Bethlehem; Jahaira M. Calixto of Easton; Brandon L. Calixto (Tara) of Bath; 11 brothers and sisters, and 8 grandchildren.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 from 5-7:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 7:00 PM, all in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem. Burial -Thursday at 11:00 AM Holy Saviour Cem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020