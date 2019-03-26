Mike Kozak, 84, of Macungie, passed away in the presence of his loving family on Sunday March 24th, 2019. One of eight children born to the late Helen and George Kozak, he was born September 16th, 1934 in Macungie. Mike served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960, where he was an ace on the rifle team. Later in 1960, he married Brenda Banks Kozak and together they raised four boys. For over a decade, he enjoyed coaching his sons in the Upper Milford Little League. Mike was a roofer by trade, working in the construction business as the owner of Mike Kozak Roofing and Siding for over 35 years. He was an avid hunter, especially deer, and was a longtime member of the Macungie Rod and Gun Club. He also remained active in the Macungie VFW. Mike is survived by his wife Brenda and their four sons: Kent Kozak of Amherst, VA, Kraig Kozak of Bath, PA, Kevin Kozak of Pickerington, OH and Kory Kozak of Winter Garden, FL. He was a loving grandfather, known as "Pop", to his 11 grandchildren: Kyle Kozak of Macungie, PA, Kristopher Kozak, Daniel Kozak, Kathleen Kozak, Nathan Kozak and Victoria Kozak, all of Amherst, VA, Chase Kozak and Cannon Kozak, both of Winter Garden, FL, Colin Sims, Jordan Kozak, and Kiara Kozak all of Pickerington, OH. He was also the great-grandfather to Kinsley Karle of Crawfordsville, IN. He is also survived by his brothers George Kozak, Joseph Kozak, Paul Kozak and Samuel Kozak. He was pre-deceased by his brothers Peter Kozak, Charles Kozak and John Kozak and his sister Anne Kozak Nakata. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Zion Maxatawny Union Cemetery. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary