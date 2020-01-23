|
Love can touch us one time
And last for a lifetime
So you are safe in my heart
While I continue and until we meet again
It has been 9 years since you had to go; hard to believe it has been that long. We continue to reminisce about your quick wit and how much we used to laugh and have fun. Whether it was one of many great ski trips, or after a crazy day up at Ski Patrol or one of the famous Jell-O shot and vodka tasting parties, we still remember and have a great laugh. By the way, you did promise to get us good snow every winter, but you are really missing the boat this year. So, get cracking or you will be in BIG trouble with the skiing gang!! We miss you and love you Pumpkin!!
Love Dina, Family and Friends
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 23, 2020