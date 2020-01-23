Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Manoway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Manoway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike Manoway In Memoriam
Love can touch us one time

And last for a lifetime

So you are safe in my heart

While I continue and until we meet again

It has been 9 years since you had to go; hard to believe it has been that long. We continue to reminisce about your quick wit and how much we used to laugh and have fun. Whether it was one of many great ski trips, or after a crazy day up at Ski Patrol or one of the famous Jell-O shot and vodka tasting parties, we still remember and have a great laugh. By the way, you did promise to get us good snow every winter, but you are really missing the boat this year. So, get cracking or you will be in BIG trouble with the skiing gang!! We miss you and love you Pumpkin!!

Love Dina, Family and Friends
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -