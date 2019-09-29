|
|
Charles "Mike" R. Hammer, 83, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Holy Family Manor. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Charles and Julia (Wasichko) Hammer. Mike was the loving husband of Joan (Eitnier) Hammer with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy. Mike earned his bachelor's degree from East Stroudsburg University and obtained his master's degree while teaching at Salisbury High School from 1963 to 1996. He worked for PA Wine and Spirits stores for 30 years. Mike was the head football coach at Salisbury for many years and also worked as a soccer referee in the LVC throughout his career and up until his retirement.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Joan, Charles will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Sheri Gallagher and husband Edward and Jennifer Ackerman and husband Thomas; grandchildren, Sean, Kate, Brett, Brendan, Quinn and Julia and great granddaughters, Evie and Addie.
SERVICES: A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. A memorial tribute may be placed on www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or The Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 29, 2019