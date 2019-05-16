Milagros "Millie" A. Fingerman, 73, of Macungie, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.She was born in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico to the late John Martin and Generosa (Cardona) Gerena and was the wife of the late Louis Fingerman who passed away in 2012.She was a member of St. Ann's Church, Emmaus.Millie worked for John Wanamaker's and various credit unions before retiring. She enjoyed her family, her dogs, crocheting, and the arts. Millie is survived by a son, Louis Gregory, husband of Kimberly Fingerman; a daughter, Rachel Elizabeth, wife of Bruce Stauffer; a daughter-in-law, Terri Corley Vazquez; eleven grandchildren, Samantha and Erin Fingerman, Zachary, Matthew and Mara Stauffer, Ciera Megginson, Alexis Marie Somerford, Megan Vazquez, Beth, Lanie and Billie Corley and 7 great-grandchildren.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Carlos Fingerman and a brother, John Martin.A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM, at Stradling Funeral Home, followed by a prayer service at 11:30 with Father John J. McLoughlin C.SS.R. as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.Memorial contributions in Millie's memory may be made to , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA, 17110-9378 Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary