Mildred A. Brunner, 94, of Macungie, passed away Tuesday November 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Kenneth T. Brunner. Born in Alburtis, she was the daughter of the late Earl A. and Pearl K. (Bachman) Dries. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC in Trexlertown. Mildred was an examiner at Phoenix Garment Manufacturing for many years before retiring. She was on the committee on serving refreshments for the Mack Truck Retirees, auxiliary member of the Macungie Fire Company, and a member of the Eastern Star, New Temple Chapter 298.
Survivors: grandchildren, Michael Pagnanelli and his wife Erin, Michelle Pagnanelli, wife of Max Magee; great-grandchildren, Emelia, Coco, and Mariella; sister, Marian Rohrbach. She was predeceased by her daughter, Karon Pagnanelli and sister Frances Korbics.
Services: 11:00 am Monday December 2, at St. Paul's UCC, 1249 Trexlertown Rd, Trexlertown. A viewing will begin 10:00 am Monday in the church.
Contributions may be made to the church, PO box 336, 18087. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 27, 2019