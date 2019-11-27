Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's UCC
1249 Trexlertown Rd
Trexlertown, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's UCC
1249 Trexlertown Rd
Trexlertown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Brunner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred A. Brunner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred A. Brunner Obituary
Mildred A. Brunner, 94, of Macungie, passed away Tuesday November 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Kenneth T. Brunner. Born in Alburtis, she was the daughter of the late Earl A. and Pearl K. (Bachman) Dries. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC in Trexlertown. Mildred was an examiner at Phoenix Garment Manufacturing for many years before retiring. She was on the committee on serving refreshments for the Mack Truck Retirees, auxiliary member of the Macungie Fire Company, and a member of the Eastern Star, New Temple Chapter 298.

Survivors: grandchildren, Michael Pagnanelli and his wife Erin, Michelle Pagnanelli, wife of Max Magee; great-grandchildren, Emelia, Coco, and Mariella; sister, Marian Rohrbach. She was predeceased by her daughter, Karon Pagnanelli and sister Frances Korbics.

Services: 11:00 am Monday December 2, at St. Paul's UCC, 1249 Trexlertown Rd, Trexlertown. A viewing will begin 10:00 am Monday in the church.

Contributions may be made to the church, PO box 336, 18087. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -