Mildred A. Gardner, 91 of Walnutport, PA. died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center Salisbury Twsp., Allentown, PA. Born April 30, 1928 in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl T. Kromer and the late Verna M. (Heffelfinger) Kromer. She was the wife of the late Harold C. Gardner who passed away in1993.
Mildred was employed as a Custodian for the Northampton Area School District for 25 years before retiring in 1993. She attended Hope Lutheran Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cherryville, PA. She was a long time member of the Lehigh Twsp. Volunteer Fire Co. and the Ambulance Corp. She was also a member of the Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Co.
Surviving are sons, Edward D. Gardner and wife Carol of Walnutport, PA and James L. Gardner and wife Debbie of Danielsville, PA, daughter, Sandra L. wife of Russell Wolfe of Aquashicola, PA, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a granddaughter Lisa Gardner in 2007. She was also predeceased by 4 sisters and 3 brothers.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Lehigh Twsp. Volunteer Fire Co. C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019