She was born October 8th, 1928. She died November 4th, 2019. She was married to the late Ernest Dotter Jr. Surviving her are her two sisters, Alice and Elizabeth. Alice is married to the late Clark Diehl. Elizabeth is married to Paul Burtis. She has brothers and sisters that passed before her. They are John, Raymond, Robert, Thomas, and Paul, and sisters Pearl and Evelyn. Surviving children are Ernest with his wife Ruth, James and his wife Hyunn, Barbara Dotter with Pete Frasier, Debbie, wife of Llewellyn Lichtenwalner, Charles and Kelli, Donna Balic, Bonnie Eberhardt, and John with Laurie. Preceded in death by Robert, Susan, and Evelyn.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 7, 2019