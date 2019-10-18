Home

Mildred G. Newhard

Mildred G. Newhard, 84, of Alburtis, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ronald C. Newhard, Sr. Born in Alburtis; she was a daughter of the late Paul O. and Lena I. (Heater) O'Brien. She was a member of Longswamp UCC.

Survivors; daughter, Gale S. wife of Russell Cope; sister Fern J. Landis; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Ronald C. Jr.; daughter, Cynthia Eck.

Services will be private. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2019
