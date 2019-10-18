|
Mildred G. Newhard, 84, of Alburtis, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ronald C. Newhard, Sr. Born in Alburtis; she was a daughter of the late Paul O. and Lena I. (Heater) O'Brien. She was a member of Longswamp UCC.
Survivors; daughter, Gale S. wife of Russell Cope; sister Fern J. Landis; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Ronald C. Jr.; daughter, Cynthia Eck.
Services will be private. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2019