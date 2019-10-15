|
Mildred Graf, 95, of Quakertown died October 12, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Herman Graf. Born in Quakertown she was the daughter of the late Aaron & Nora (Hunsberger) Myers. She was in the Cadet Nurse Corps at the Allentown School of Nursing graduating in 1947. Mildred was an RN for 50 years beginning her employment with Allentown General Hospital for 25 years, then continuing at St. Luke's Quakertown Hospital for 25 years. She was a member of Trinity Great Swamp U.C.C. in Spinnerstown. She is survived by her two sons Kenneth (Beth), Larry (Suzan), two daughters Patricia Bearish (Michael) and Debra Guzek (Kevin). Three brothers Paul, Ray, and Richard, a sister Jane Moll, seven grandchildren Christopher, Krysta, Melissa, Evan, Stephanie, Colin, & Caitlin and four great grandchildren Christopher, William, Leah, and Mary Grace. Predeceased by two sons Donald & Robert, two brothers Earl & Aaron, Jr., and three sisters Frances Hagenbuch, Ruth Heffentrager, & Betty Hacker. Services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Great Swamp U.C.C. 9150 Spinnerstown Rd. Spinnerstown, Pa 18968. Call 10:00-11:00 A.M. in the church. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Trinity Great Swamp U.C.C. P.O Box 494 Spinnerstown, Pa 18968 or to Grand View Hospice 700 Lawn Ave. Sellersville, Pa 18960
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2019