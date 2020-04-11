|
|
Mildred H. Carr, 90, passed away in her sleep (non-Covid 19 related) on April 7, 2020 in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Reverend Joseph N. Carr, Jr. Born in Philadelphia, PA on June 28, 1929, she was the youngest and last surviving of three daughters of the late Peter and Viola Kershner. She graduated from Frankfort High School in Philadelphia in 1947 and married Joseph Carr in 1955. She received an Associate's Degree from Lehigh County Community College in 1981. She was employed many places, including Meals on Wheels and Phoebe Home in Allentown. She was a member of Hope United Church of Christ, and active in many civic and cultural organizations, including serving as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Phoebe Home, American Cancer Society and many church-related conferences, councils and committees.
Survivors: She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Hope E. Carr (Lawrence Stanley), and M. Rebecca Carr, as well as extended family. Her other son-in-law, Joseph Prince, pre-deceased her.
Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown,www.jsburkholder.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Phoebe Ministries, www.phoebe.org, or Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley, www.mowglv.org
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 11, 2020