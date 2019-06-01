Home

Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Mildred H. Kolb

Mildred H. Kolb Obituary
Mildred H. Kolb, 99 of Whitehall, PA passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services in Allentown, PA. Born on April 12, 1920 in Nazareth, she was the daughter of the late Howard Newman and the late Mary (Gogle) Newman. She was the wife of the late Raymond H. Kolb who passed away August 3, 1996. Mildred was employed by D & D Shirt Co. as a sewing machine operator for 50 years before retiring in 1985. She had a love for animals and enjoyed spending time in her garden. She was a member of Christ's Church at Lowhill UCC in New Tripoli.Surviving are daughter, Dawn Rex of Whitehall, PA, sister, Shirley Kocher of Palmerton, PA; nieces and nephews. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions: may be made to Aunt Helen's Cats in Need care of Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on June 1, 2019
