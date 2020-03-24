Morning Call Obituaries
|
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
MILDRED "MILLY" HOROSHOCK


1943 - 2020
MILDRED "MILLY" HOROSHOCK Obituary
Mildred "Milly" Horoshock, 76, of Hellertown, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her residence. She is the wife of the late Daniel Horoshock, Sr., who died Feb. 24, 1995. Milly was born in Shamokin on April 24, 1943 to the late Samuel and Rose (Dedovich) Gogots. She worked at the former Brown's Cleaners, Hellertown for 20 years and at McDonald's, Hellertown for 7 years at the front counter. She is a member of St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS: Loving son: Daniel (Courtney) Horoshock, Jr. at home; brother: Michael (Joann) of Scranton; grandchildren: Step Grandson: Jordan of Breinigsville. Predeceased by a sister: Rose Marie.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6 - 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by The Office of Christian Burial at 7 p.m. Please note the service at 7 p.m. will be broadcasted on facebook live. The interment will conclude services at Transfiguration Cemetery, Shamokin. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the .
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2020
