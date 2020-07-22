Mildred J. Wolf, 92, of Allentown, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Phoebe Home. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Wolf. Born in Fullerton, she was a daughter of the late Paul I. and Estella M. (Griffi) Gehringer. She will be remembered for her excellent baking and dedication of caring for family members.



Survivors: Sons, Thomas J. and his wife Lucy of Allentown, Michael J. and his wife Jennifer of Cincinnati, OH, Joseph F. and his wife Jean of Allentown; 8 grandchildren Jenna, Alex, Michael, Darcy, Joseph, Milly, Jackson, and Michaela; 5 great grandchildren Maddy, Annabelle, Daisy, Henry and Gus. She was predeceased by a daughter Heidi, sisters Mae Reid, Virginia Kreider, Leona McKeever and Althea Gehringer.



Services: Private. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown, 18102.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mildred's memory can be made to Phoebe Home, c/o the funeral home.



