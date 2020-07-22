1/1
Mildred J. Wolf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred J. Wolf, 92, of Allentown, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Phoebe Home. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Wolf. Born in Fullerton, she was a daughter of the late Paul I. and Estella M. (Griffi) Gehringer. She will be remembered for her excellent baking and dedication of caring for family members.

Survivors: Sons, Thomas J. and his wife Lucy of Allentown, Michael J. and his wife Jennifer of Cincinnati, OH, Joseph F. and his wife Jean of Allentown; 8 grandchildren Jenna, Alex, Michael, Darcy, Joseph, Milly, Jackson, and Michaela; 5 great grandchildren Maddy, Annabelle, Daisy, Henry and Gus. She was predeceased by a daughter Heidi, sisters Mae Reid, Virginia Kreider, Leona McKeever and Althea Gehringer.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown, 18102.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mildred's memory can be made to Phoebe Home, c/o the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
Tom & the entire Wolf family: I am so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. God has gained a wonderful soul, that will become your Guardian Angel. Keep her in your hearts & be sure to pass all of the stories down thru the generations, to keep her memory alive. Know she has once again joined your dad & she is no longer suffering the restrictions of the human body. May she rest in peace & God Bless the entire Wolf family.
DJ Meneeley
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Tom Lucy and the Wolf family sorry for your loss.
Dean C Diefenderfer
Friend
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Wolf Family. Tom, Mike, and Joe it was a pleasure knowing your mother since I was a young child. Heaven’s gates opened for an angel. Memories will keep her alive in your hearts.
Michelle Feiertag
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved