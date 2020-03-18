Home

Mildred L. Stoudt

Mildred L. Stoudt Obituary
Mildred L. Stoudt, 92, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late James Kutz and the late Richard Stoudt. Born in Valley View, PA, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Marion Mayer. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown. Along with her husband James, she was an office manager for Kutz Washer Service. Mildred will be remembered for her love of embroidering and reading.

Survivors: Children Barbara Iannelli, James Kutz and his wife Catherine, Gary Stoudt and his wife Patti; brother Robert Mayer; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandson. She was predeceased by a daughter Marion Petal and son Robert Stoudt.

Private Graveside Services.

Contributions in lieu of flowers to the , c/o Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020
