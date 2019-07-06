Mildred L. (Phillips) Wanamaker, 96, formerly of Emerald, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, South Whitehall Township. She was the wife of the late Edward B. Wanamaker. Born in Allentown, December 23, 1922, Mildred was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Phoebe D. (Ketterer) Phillips. She was a member and employed as the caretaker of St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Emerald for 40 years before retiring in 2006. For 28 years, she served as secretary of the Missionary Society at the church. Mildred was a former member and volunteer of the Emerald Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary.



Survivors: Children, Edward G. Wanamaker and his wife, Judy of Emerald, Douglas T. Wanamaker of Emerald, Sheila A. German and her husband, David of Slatington, Scott P. Wanamaker and his wife, Debi of Collegeville; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren.



Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Michael S. Netznik officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 11:00 am. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Slatedale Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Restless Legs Syndrome Foundation and/or St. Peter's United Methodist Church both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on July 6, 2019