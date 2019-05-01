Mildred M. Beisel, 86, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Freemansburg, Mildred was the Daughter of the late Harold and Mary (Siwall) Heiselmeyer. She was married to Harry Beisel with whom she shared 66 years of marriage. SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband, Harry, Mildred will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sheree Beisel and sister Pauline Calandra. Mildred was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn Pichel; Grandson, Patrick Pichel and 4 Brothers and 2 Sisters. SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 A.M. in Calvary Baptist Church, 5300 Green Pond Rd, Easton, PA 18045 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Mildred's arrangements have been entrusted to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem PA 18018.CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice. Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary