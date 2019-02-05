Mildred "Mim" M. Keppel, 85, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, February 3, 2019 of St. Luke's Hospital Anderson-Campus, of Easton. She was the wife of the late Ignatz A. "Iggie" Keppel, who passed away July 29, 2016. Mim was born June 12, 1933 in Allentown, PA. She was the daughter of the late Bruce Milton Gardner and late Anna Mary (Oberdolster) Gardner. Mim was a very well-known talented Seamstress; she worked from her home. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Nazareth, where she volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister, sang on the Paradise Choir and was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. She is survived by 4 sons, Bernard J. and wife Tina, of Bethlehem, Stephen J. and wife Lorraine, of Howell, MI, Ignatius lll "Butch" and wife Debra, Saylorsburg, and Gregory S., of Taylors, SC. Six Grandchildren, brother, Milton B. Gardner and wife Barbara, of Haines City, FL., sister, Virginia Marone, of Allentown, PA. Many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased grandson, Travis Keppel and brother, Theodore Gardner. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Holy Family Church, of Nazareth. Followed by burial in Holy Family Cemetery, of Nazareth. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 6:00-8:00 PM and Friday from 9:30-10:30 AM both times in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Church, in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary