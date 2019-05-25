|
Mildred M. Simpson, 89, of North Chesterfield entered eternal rest on May 16, 2019. She was born September 28, 1929 in Wrightsdale, PA. She attended William and Mary in Winston Salem, NC from 1951-1955. She worked for Westminster Village and RX Home Care before retiring in 1990.She leaves to cherish precious memories her daughters, Rebecca Arthofer of Bethlehem, PA and Phyllis Kelchner of North Chesterfield, VA; Grandchildren, John, Christian, Blake, Tim and Dakota and Great Grandchildren, Dominic and Liam.Services will be private.In her honor donations may be made to .
Published in Morning Call on May 25, 2019