MILDRED M. WEAVER
1932 - 2020
Mildred M. Weaver, 88, of Bingen, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She is the wife of Arthur L. Weaver. Mildred was born in Lower Saucon Twp. on February 3, 1932 to the late James R. and Lizzie H. (Bealer) Miller. She worked at Lehigh University in the Library for 25 years until retiring. She is a faith filled member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Twp. where she was a choir member, had served on its church council, and participated in all church functions.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband of 67 years; children: Cheryl D. (James L.) Patterson of Danielsville, Dale R. (Shari A.) Weaver of Quakertown, Robert L. (Anne M.) Weaver of Hellertown; 4 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. Predeceased by 5 siblings.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 -11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
AUG
21
Service
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
Art, Cheryl, Bobby and Butch: Robbie and I are so very sorry. I have many fond memories of "Mim" and always looked forward to seeing you. May your wonderful memories carry you through this difficult time.
Cindy (Weaver) Szakos
Family
