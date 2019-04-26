Mildred P. Benner, 89, of Macungie, formerly of Durham & Springfield Townships, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 at home. Mildred was the beloved wife of Kermit R. Benner, celebrating 70 years of marriage together December 26, 2018. Mildred was a daughter of the late William W. and Helen M. (Bodder) Herman. After attending Springfield High School, Mildred graduated from the Allentown School of Cosmetology and worked at the former Oswald Beauty Salon in Allentown. She also enjoyed cleaning, working for several families as a housekeeper. Mildred was a member of Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church, Allentown, where she enjoyed attending Ladies Bible Study, Sunday School and Worship Services as her health allowed.SURVIVORS: Mildred is survived by her husband: Kermit R. of Macungie; son: Terrry R. (Alana) of Coopersburg; granddaughters: Julie (John) Webb of Reno, NV., Jessica (Terry) Lorincz of Alburtis. Mildred was further blessed to be a great grandmother to Mackenzie, Summer & Brooke Lorincz, Sonoma, Marin & Hudson Webb. Predeceased by: grandson, Terry Kevin Benner; sister, Emily Rohn.SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church, 1151 South Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary