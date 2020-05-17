Mildred R. Greenawalt
Mildred (Millie) Ruth Greenawalt 92, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on May 11, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of late Earl F. Greenawalt (2005) and mother to late Michael N. Greenawalt (2008).

Born in Allentown, she worked as a seamstress for many years. After retiring, she continued sewing and created many beautiful quilts for her family. Millie was a sweet, kind, and generous woman with a loving heart, who had a passion for cooking traditional meals especially for the holidays. Millie spent her final years at Above and Beyond Senior Living Facility where she enjoyed going to Happy Hour every Wednesday to listen to oldies and have a glass of wine with her family and friends. Millie is survived by her daughter Robin Chilcote of Zionsville, brother Ronald Swavely of Allentown; grandchildren Michael V. Greenawalt, Justin and Ilyshia Chilcote Neff; and great-grandchildren Jacob Robert, Elise Lynne, Maximus Taylor, and Maura Elizabeth. Due to gathering restrictions, memorial services will be kept private.

Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.
May 16, 2020
so sorry for your loss she was such a wonderful lady. I remember spending weeks in the summer at her house. It was the best. Take care. Love you all. Prayers
Diane rohrbach
Friend
