Mildred S. Ault, 97, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, February 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late Thomas E. Ault who died in 2006.Born in Merchantville, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Edna (Mann) Schopf. Mrs. Ault was a self-employed piano teacher for many years before retiring. She was a member of Light of Christ (Messiah) Lutheran Church.Surviving are a daughter, Nancy Liebes and a son, Jeri (Diane) Ault.Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Viewing 10:30 until service time. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2019