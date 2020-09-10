1/1
Mildred "Milly" Slusser
Mildred "Milly" Slusser, a beloved Mother, Grand and Great Grand Mother passed away on September 2nd at the age of 99. She was born in Hazelton, Pa to the late: Dominic and Jennie Carsia and was predeceased by her siblings: Rita Boselli, Annette Marinelli, Rocco Carsia, Dominic Carsia, and Eugene Carsia. She worked as a secretary for the State Hospital in Hazelton and in Allentown. Survivors: Daughter: Ilean Medvetz and husband Richard. Sons: John Slusser and wife Christine, Joseph Slusser and wife Joanne, and Robert Slusser and wife Lynn. 8 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. Sister Anna Marinelli, Brother: Louis Carsia. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial was held and A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. www.weberfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
09:30 AM
Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena
Funeral services provided by
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
1619 W. Hamilton St.
Allentown, PA 18102
610-434-9349
