Mildred Solt, 99 years, formerly of Bath, died Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at her residence at Whitehall Manor. She was the wife of the late Dale Lovelace and the late Kenneth Dech. Born in Bath, she was a daughter of the late Clayton and Florence (Silvius) Haupt.
Mildred was a member of St. John U.C.C. of Howertown in Northampton. Her happiest years were spent living and working on the Dech family farm.
Surviving are her son Harry Lovelace and daughter Deb Clarke and her husband Terry; brother Harvey Haupt; sister Eva Jones; grandchildren: Mark Lovelace, Barry Lovelace, Shelly Kovalchick, Sheila Kocher; great-grandchildren: Stephanie Lovelace, Bobby Lovelace, Tracey Lovelace, Nick Kovalchick, Ryan Kovalchick, Ella Kocher, Jack Kocher; great-great grandchildren: Devon, Seth and Lucianna. She was preceded in death by a daughter Sheila Lovelace; brothers Walter Haupt and Harold Haupt; sisters Lillian Dech and her twin Irene Voorhees and her grandson Joseph Lovelace.
Memorial services will be held at 11am Thursday December 5th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua 18032. There will be a calling period from 10-11am Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to a Veterans Organization of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2019