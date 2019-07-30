|
|
Mildred M. (Handwerk) Strohl-Voortman, 92, of Vera Cruz Road, Center Valley, Upper Saucon Township, Pennsylvania, died early Friday morning, July 26, 2019, at Cornerstone Assisted Living, New Tripoli. She was the wife of the late George W. Strohl who passed in 1979, and the late John J. Voortman, Jr. who passed in 2013. Born in Treichlers, Lehigh Township, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Ruth (Laub) Handwerk, Sr.
Mildred was employed by the former Western Electric Corporation, Allentown, in the assembly department. Previously, she worked as a machine operator for the former Cross Country Clothes, Botany 500 Group, Northampton, and for the former Keystone Lamp Company, Slatington. She was a 1945 graduate of the Northampton Senior High School. Mildred enjoyed working on the family farm, and she was incredibly talented in all types of crafts and sewing. She enjoyed caring for her garden. She was a member of the Harmony Grange, Kreidersville, Northampton County 4-H, and the TBow Twirlers Square Dancing Group.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful people at Cornerstone Living, Ascend Hospice, Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home, and Home Helpers.
Survivors: Sons, Barry L. and wife Patricia Strohl of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, and, Kerry L. and wife Cheryl Strohl of Walnutport. 4 grandchildren, Jessica, Bradley, Vanessa, and Cheyenne. 4 great-grandchildren. 3 great-great-grandchildren. Sisters, Arlene George, and Ada Hines, both of Treichlers. Brother, Harvey and wife Althea Handwerk of Walnutport. nieces, Fay Hunsicker, Gail Christman, and Jane Keller and nephew, Allen Keller.
Services: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 7:00-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, and 1:00-2:00 p.m., Thursday in the funeral home. Interment, Jerusalem Union Cemetery, Trachsville, Towamensing Township. Online Condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: May be made in her memory to a .
Published in Morning Call on July 30, 2019