Millard L. Breuninger, Jr., 77, of East Greenville, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Lifequest Nursing Center in Quakertown. He was the loving husband of Ruth M. (Kehs) Breuninger, sharing 52 years of marriage together.
Born in Sumneytown, PA, he was the son of the late Millard L. and Sophia (Brey) Breuninger, Sr.
Millard was a graduate of Upper Perkiomen High School and served as a police officer for many years in various police departments. He was a member of St. Philip Neri R.C. Church in Pennsburg.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his two children, Scott C. Breuninger, PHD and wife, Melanie of Vermillion, SD and Amy E. Breuninger of East Greenville; two grandchildren, Hudson and Evelyn Breuninger; an aunt, Nancy Cope of Red Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at this time due to the circumstances of covid-19. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to The American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.