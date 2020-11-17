1/1
Millard L. Breuninger Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Millard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millard L. Breuninger, Jr., 77, of East Greenville, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Lifequest Nursing Center in Quakertown. He was the loving husband of Ruth M. (Kehs) Breuninger, sharing 52 years of marriage together.

Born in Sumneytown, PA, he was the son of the late Millard L. and Sophia (Brey) Breuninger, Sr.

Millard was a graduate of Upper Perkiomen High School and served as a police officer for many years in various police departments. He was a member of St. Philip Neri R.C. Church in Pennsburg.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are his two children, Scott C. Breuninger, PHD and wife, Melanie of Vermillion, SD and Amy E. Breuninger of East Greenville; two grandchildren, Hudson and Evelyn Breuninger; an aunt, Nancy Cope of Red Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at this time due to the circumstances of covid-19. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
222 Washington Street
East Greenville, PA 18041-1414
215-679-9589
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved