Milton J. Hechler, 89, of Schnecksville, formerly of Center Valley, passed away Feb. 25, 2019 in his home. He was the widower of Helen M. (Hauck) Hechler, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage. Born in New Ringgold, he was a son of the late William and Cora (Hafer) Hechler. Milton was employed by the Salisbury Township School District as a maintenance worker and a bus driver. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Milton was a member of Friedensville Evan. Luth. Church, Center Valley. Survivors: Daughters, Carol A. Corcoran (Marc) and Deborah J.; Sons, William M. and Harry E. (Daunissa); Sisters, Eva Price and Lorraine Benedict; 3 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandson. He was predeceased by his Brothers, Warren and Edward and his Sisters, Arlene, Marian, Dorothy and Mae. Services: 11 AM Fri., March 1st at Friedensville Evan. Luth. Church, 2451 Saucon Valley Rd., Center Valley. Burial will follow at Friedensville Cemetery. A viewing will be held Fri. 10-11AM at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith FH, Emmaus. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary