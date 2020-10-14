1/1
Minh Van Truong
Minh Van Truong, 71, of Allentown, died peacefully on Friday, October 8th, at home with his family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Huyen Phan; daughters Huong, Phuong, and Beth; son and daughter-in-law Tom and Meagan; grandchildren Luan, Charlotte, and Milo; great grandson Khang; numerous siblings; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews whom he loved deeply. Minh was an active member of Chua Linh Quang Buddhist Temple. He was a dedicated, hard worker throughout his life and loved spending time with family, fishing, soccer, and a good buffet. He made anyone who came in contact with him smile, and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations to HIAS Pennsylvania (hiaspa.org) would be appreciated.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
October 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss Tom. Keeping all of you in my prayers.
Bob and Kathy Dredge
Acquaintance
