Minh Van Truong, 71, of Allentown, died peacefully on Friday, October 8th, at home with his family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Huyen Phan; daughters Huong, Phuong, and Beth; son and daughter-in-law Tom and Meagan; grandchildren Luan, Charlotte, and Milo; great grandson Khang; numerous siblings; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews whom he loved deeply. Minh was an active member of Chua Linh Quang Buddhist Temple. He was a dedicated, hard worker throughout his life and loved spending time with family, fishing, soccer, and a good buffet. He made anyone who came in contact with him smile, and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations to HIAS Pennsylvania (hiaspa.org
) would be appreciated.