On Saturday May 25, 2019, Miranda Schaup Werner, loving wife and devoted daughter, passed away while on a vacation in the Dominican Republic where she was celebrating 9 years of marriage with Dr. Dan Werner. She was 41 years old. Miranda was born on October 30, 1977 in Allentown, PA to Dennis and Shirley Schaup. She received her master's degree in psychology at Chestnut Hill College. She received her bachelor's degree in psychology at Penn State. Miranda worked at Omni Behavioral Health for 8 years.Miranda had a strong passion for animals and had just recently taken up bird watching. She was very devoted to her fuzzy felines, Belle and Wiggles. She was well known for her contagious laughter, her smile, her kindness, and her compassionate heart. She had a bubbly personality and was a very kind hearted person. Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik, and Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made directly to Dr. Dan Werner or to the Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031. Published in Morning Call on June 8, 2019