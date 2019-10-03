|
In memory of a life so beautifully lived, a heart so deeply loved. Happy Birthday precious Angel. A little over five months you were called home to our Lord. On earth, you touched so many lives with your beauty, compassion and love. You are so dearly missed by your family, friends, co-workers and clients. Dad and I want to thank each and everyone for the cards, phone calls, letters and visits from all who loved you dearly. It doesn't make it any easier but we do find comfort in knowing God called you home from natural causes and nothing else. You loved life and lived more in your short 41 years than most of us live in a lifetime. Your laugh is the thing everyone loved about you! It was contagious and beautiful ! You passed away in your happy place. You loved to travel and the Carribean always gave you peace. Love you so very much. Miss you so very much. Until we see you again, sleep in heavenly peace my precious Mandy
Published in Morning Call from Oct. 3 to Oct. 30, 2019