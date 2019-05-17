Miriam A. (Eckhart) Mack, 82, of Timberline Road, Walnutport, Lehigh Twp., died on Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019, at the Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Vernon S. Mack who passed in 1988. Born in Lehigh Township, she was a daughter of the late Paul W., Sr. and Esther G. (Merkle) Eckhart.Miriam was employed as a seamstress and floor worker for Paris Neckwear, Walnutport. She also worked as a bartender and steward for R.W. Fritzinger VFW Post #7215, Walnutport, and was proud to serve as President of the Ladies Auxiliary to Post #7215, in 1974, 1979, 1982, 1985-86, and 1991-92. Miriam was a graduate of the former Slatington High School.Survivors: Daughters, Karen L. Bandzi of Walnutport, and companion Steve Mattai of New Tripoli, Patricia A. wife of David Walker of Lehighton. Sons, Keith A. and companion Kathy McLaughlin of Jim Thorpe, James E. and wife Kelly of Palmerton. 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Terry L. in 2014, and brothers, William, and Paul W., Jr., and a son-in-law, Simon Bandzi, Jr.Services: Memorial Services, 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2019, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Monday in the funeral home. Interment, Indianland Cemetery, Almond Drive, Lehigh Township. Online Condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.Contributions: May be made in her memory to the Ladies Auxiliary to R.W. Fritzinger VFW Post #7215, PO Box 387, 202 Cherry Street, Walnutport, PA 18088. Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary